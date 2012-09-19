The firm has pioneered the emerging field of forensic investigations of the money management industry and has conducted investigations worldwide involving in excess of $1 trillion in assets under management.



We believe, based upon our experience as industry experts, that breaches of fiduciary duty by money managers result in substantial, quantifiable harm. That is, conflicts of interest, unethical business practices, and undisclosed compensation agreements that are pervasive throughout the money management industry, will undermine the integrity of an investment process and detrimentally impact performance. Moreover, as recent spectacular failures in third party due diligence demonstrate, investors need enhanced integrity investigative services to protect themselves from fraud and operational risks.



As a result of our historic representation of institutional investors with substantial assets managed by external investment advisors, we are afforded, in connection with our due diligence and forensic reviews, enhanced access to public and non-public information regarding professional money managers. The firm has the most substantial body of specialized knowledge regarding securities brokerage and investment management abuses available outside of governmental organizations. Our groundbreaking investigations have had a profound impact upon the management of institutional assets and have helped redefine the investment consulting industry.



Today Benchmark offers all investors, including individuals, access to the most depthful fiduciary consulting and investigative services related to investment management available anywhere -- knowledge once reserved for fiduciaries to the largest pensions. Our enhanced integrity approach meets or exceeds the highest standard of care recognized under law - the fiduciary standard.

